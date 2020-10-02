More businesses to reopen, more activities to resume

Additional businesses will reopen and limited public activities will be allowed to resume beginning this weekend under Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's new executive order.

Effective 8 a.m. on Oct. 3

Social gatherings shall be limited to no more than fivepersons, unless otherwise provided herein or in applicable Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) guidance.

Eligible laces of worship: ay resume services, ceremonies, and operations, at no greater than twenty-five percent (25%) occupancy load. Places of worship intending to resume operations must submit facility mitigation plans to DPHSS in order to operate under this Section and observe all mitigation measures imposed in applicable DPHSS guidance. Congregants of places of worship operating under this Section shall follow all mitigation measures imposed in furtherance of DPHSS Guidance.

All government parks and beaches shall be open to the public. To the extent individuals congregate at Government of Guam parks and beaches, such congregations shall be limited to no more than five (5) persons

Public and private swimming pools are authorized to operate subject to applicable DPHSS guidance. To the extent individuals congregate at swimming pools, such congregations shall be limited to no more than five (5) persons.

Gyms, fitness centers and dance studios are permitted to resume indoor operations, at no greater than twenty ­five percent (25%) occupancy load, subject to applicable DPHSS guidance. Each facility must submit mitigation plans to DPHSS and observe all mitigation measures imposed in applicable DPHSS guidance. Such businesses are encouraged to hold fitness classes outdoors to the greatest extent possible. Outdoor fitness classes may operate at up to maximum capacity, subject to DPHSS guidance.

In addition to previously authorized individual exercise and activities, additional limited outdoor recreation is authorized as provided herein and in applicable DPHSS guidance.

Effective at 8 a.m. on Oct. 5:

Sports organizations may request authorization to conduct non-contact training at their designated training facilities. Such requests shall be submitted to DPHSS, which may authorize such activities on a case by case basis pursuant to DPHSS guidance, including any applicable occupancy limitation. Sports organizations operating under this Section shall additionally observe all mitigation measures imposed in applicable DPHSS guidance. Outdoor training is highly encouraged.

Effective 6 a.m. M on Monday, Oct. 5: