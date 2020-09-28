Covid-19 update

Guam has 3 more Covid deaths, 37 new positive cases

September 28, 2020

|

By Pacific Island Times News Staff

 

Three more Covid-19 patients died at the Guam Memorial Hospital and 37 new positive cases were reported Monday.

 

 

A 58-year-old woman died at around .9:15 a.m. She tested  positive for Covid-19 upon admission to GMH on Sept. 2. She had underlying health conditions.

 

At approximately 3:23 p.m., a 79-year-old man with comorbidities passed away after being in the hospital for a month.  He was admitted to GMH on Aug. 29 and tested positive upon admission. 

 

The forty-sixth fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 7:00 p.m. The patient was a 44-year-old woman. She was admitted to GMH earlier this afternoon and tested positive upon admission. 

 

“It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the passing of three more individuals due to Covid-19. To their family and friends, we offer our deepest condolences and share with you in your sorrow,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We cannot let our guard down. Our actions do not just affect us—they affect our family, friends, colleagues, and community. We need to do whatever we can to end our days of grief.”

 

To date, there have been a total of 2,390 officially reported cases of Covid-19, including the 37 new cases reported today. A total of  550 cases in active isolation and 1,795 not in active isolation. Of those cases, 2,123 are classified as civilians and 267 are military service members. 

 

As of today, Sept. 28, there have been 46 Covid-19-related fatalities.

 

On Saturday, Sept. 26, the Joint Information Center reported a positive case from the Department of Defense in error. The numbers have been updated to reflect the correct case count. 

 

One hundred and four  new cases were reported to DPHSS from Sept. 25–27: 43 on Sept. 25, 54 on Sept 26, and seven on Sept. 27. This is inclusive of the 67 cases reported by the Joint Information Center on Saturday, September 26. Fifty-five (55) cases were identified through contact tracing. Seven cases reported recent travel from the United States and were identified in quarantine.

 

 

 

Tags:

Covid -19

GMH

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Please reload

Pacific Island Times

Guam-CNMI-Palau

Location:Tumon Sands Plaza

1082 Pale San Vitores Rd.  Tumon Guam 96913

Mailing address: PO Box 11647

           Tamuning GU 96931

Telehone: (671) 3004210/(671) 929 - 4210

Email: pacificislandtimes@gmail.com

© 2023 by "This Just In". Proudly created with Wix.com