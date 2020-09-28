Guam has 3 more Covid deaths, 37 new positive cases

Three more Covid-19 patients died at the Guam Memorial Hospital and 37 new positive cases were reported Monday.

A 58-year-old woman died at around .9:15 a.m. She tested positive for Covid-19 upon admission to GMH on Sept. 2. She had underlying health conditions.

At approximately 3:23 p.m., a 79-year-old man with comorbidities passed away after being in the hospital for a month. He was admitted to GMH on Aug. 29 and tested positive upon admission.

The forty-sixth fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 7:00 p.m. The patient was a 44-year-old woman. She was admitted to GMH earlier this afternoon and tested positive upon admission.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the passing of three more individuals due to Covid-19. To their family and friends, we offer our deepest condolences and share with you in your sorrow,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We cannot let our guard down. Our actions do not just affect us—they affect our family, friends, colleagues, and community. We need to do whatever we can to end our days of grief.”

To date, there have been a total of 2,390 officially reported cases of Covid-19, including the 37 new cases reported today. A total of 550 cases in active isolation and 1,795 not in active isolation. Of those cases, 2,123 are classified as civilians and 267 are military service members.

As of today, Sept. 28, there have been 46 Covid-19-related fatalities.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, the Joint Information Center reported a positive case from the Department of Defense in error. The numbers have been updated to reflect the correct case count.

One hundred and four new cases were reported to DPHSS from Sept. 25–27: 43 on Sept. 25, 54 on Sept 26, and seven on Sept. 27. This is inclusive of the 67 cases reported by the Joint Information Center on Saturday, September 26. Fifty-five (55) cases were identified through contact tracing. Seven cases reported recent travel from the United States and were identified in quarantine.