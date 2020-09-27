43rd death, 68 new Covid-19 cases reported

The Joint Information Center reported Guam’s 43rd Covid-19-related fatality at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The patient, a 53-year-old man, died around 8:57 p.m. Saturday He had underlying health conditions that were compounded by the coronavirus and was admitted to GMH on Aug. 30 after testing positive at Guam Regional Medical City.

"Almost every day since the start of September, we have mourned and grieved and shared moments of silence--some days more so than others. It is with great sadness to announce we have lost another person to COVID-19. I want the island to know that he was more than just a data point or statistic, and he should be remembered for the life he lived. To those he cherished, we offer our deepest sympathies and condolences in this most difficult time," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

"To the people of Guam, I ask that you not take your loved ones or health or life for granted. Our actions do not only affect us, they affect those around us. We must remain committed to keeping our community safe and healthy. That is the only way we can win."

Guam's positivity rate has been erratic in the past week, going up significantly to 14.68 percent on Saturday from 4 percent the day before.

Of the 463 latest batch of samples tested, 68 were confirmed positive.



To date, there have been a total of 2,354 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 42 deaths, 644 cases in active isolation, and 1,668 not in active isolation.