Two more die of Covid-19, bringing Guam's death toll to 41

Two more Covid-19 patients died at the Guam Memorial Hospital, bringing the death count to 41.

A 56-year-old woman died at the hospital around 7:36 p.m. Friday. She had underlying health conditions and test Covid-19 positive upon admission to GMH on Aug. 18.

A 45-year-old man passed away less than an hour later, at 8:10 p.m. The patient was transferred to GMH on Sept. 10 after testing positive for Covid-19 at the Guam Regional Medical City.

“Tonight we lost two more lives to Covid-19. And while we have come to expect loss, no one can fully comprehend the perfect circle of pain this virus can cause around those it touches. We offer our sincerest condolences and sympathies to their families, friends, and loved ones,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“We mourn with those who suffer. We recommit ourselves to the task of saving lives. And we will work to be worthy of those we have laid to rest.”

While Covid-19 related deaths occur almost daily, Guam's positivity rate has gone down from 14 percent to 4 percent this week.

The Joint Information Center reported 23 newly reported cases, out of 569 samples tested. Nine of the new cases were identified through contact tracing.

To date, there have been a total of 2,286 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 41 deaths, 579 cases in active isolation, and 1,668 not in active isolation. Of those cases, 2,019 are classified as civilians and 267 are military service members.