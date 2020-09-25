Guam reports 39th Covid-19 death

A 66-year-old man became the 39th Covid-19-related death on Guam, the Joint Information Center said today.

The patient, who had underlying conditions, passed away at the Guam Memorial Hospital around 8:40 p.m. last night.

He was transferred to GMH after testing positive upon admission to Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) on Aug. 28. The patient was a 66-year-old male with underlying health conditions that were compounded by Covid-19.

“Our island continues to grieve as we lose another person to this virus. To his family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Gove. Josh, and I share in your sorrows and express our sincerest condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Covid-19 is cold, ruthless, and painfully isolating. We all have to be frontliners to defeat this virus and we must do so at the community-level. This afternoon, Guam will be transitioning to a Safer-at-Home Advisory. This shift does not mean we can become complacent. It does not mean we can let our guard down. We must continue to do what is necessary to prevent any more days of mourning.”

JIC last night reported 28 newly confirmed cases, 10 cases were identified through contact tracing.

To date, there have been a total of 2,263 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 38 deaths, 657 cases in active isolation, and 1,568 not in active isolation. Of those cases, 1,996 are classified as civilians and 267 are military service members.