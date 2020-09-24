Guam's 38th death, 45 new Covid-19 cases reported

A 76-year-old woman became the 38th Covid-19 related fatality on Guam, according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient who had underlying health conditions died at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) at approximately 6:55 a.m. She was transferred to GMH on Sept. 18 after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 at Guam Regional Medical City.

"As the dawn broke and many of us were starting our day, we lost our 38th individual to Covid-19. As an island still in mourning, her passing is a great loss to our community. To those she cherished, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our condolences and our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

"To the people of Guam, this should be a time for unity, not division. We all have a role in stopping this virus and preventing even more deaths. Our frontliners need our help. Wear your masks, social distance, and stay home— these simple actions can make a big difference."

On Wednesday night. JIC reported 45 new Covid cases, 12 were identified through contact tracing.4

The 45 positive cases were from 423 samples tested Tuesday, putting Guam's positivity rate ay more than 10 percent.

To date, there have been a total of 2,235 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 37 deaths, 655 cases in active isolation, and 1,543 not in active isolation. Of those cases, 1,968 are classified as civilians and 267 are military service members. A total of 110 who tested postive had travel history to the U.S.

There are currently 32 patients at GMH, with 13 at ICU.