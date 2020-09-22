Guam's Covid-19 death toll rises to 35

The Joint Information Center last night reported Guam’s 35th Covid-19-related death, which occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City.

The patient, a 56-year-old man died at approximately 9:45 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20.

He had underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the GRMC. He was swabbed and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 upon arrival on Sept. 20.

“This virus has taken so much from us. I ask the people of Guam to join us again as we mourn for the passing of another individual to COVID-19,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “To his family, friends, and those he loved, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send you our sincerest condolences and sympathies. May the care and love of those around you and the support of the entire island community provide you comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead.”

Over the weekend, the Guam Department of Education (GDOE) confirmed that two additional employees from Agueda Johnston Middle School and Liguan Elementary School tested positive for Covid-19. Both cases were identified through contact tracing efforts.

The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly by DPHSS. A close contact is an individual who has come in face-to-face contact with a confirmed Covid-19 individual for at least 10 minutes or more and within six feet, or who has had direct contact with infectious secretions of the confirmed Covid-19 individual (e.g. being coughed on).

Areas of the campuses have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting as needed. GDOE employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed.

DPHSS issued Guidance Memo 2020-11 Rev8 relative to further clarifying the quarantine requirements for all persons arriving in Guam. The following clarification is provided and is applicable to Executive Order 2020-04, 2020-11, 2020-14, 2020-16, 2020-20, 2020-22, 2020-24, 2020-28, 2020-29, 2020-30, 2020-31, 2020-32, 2020-33, and any other Executive Orders regarding entry into Guam and the March 31, 2020, Public Health Directive relative to quarantine of all persons arriving in Guam.

Based on Executive Order No. 2020-33, travelers to and individuals already in Guam, including residents and non-residents, may be subject to quarantine and isolation pursuant to the laws of Guam.

Therefore, as part of Guam’s ongoing effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, all persons entering Guam by air or sea shall be subject to a 14-day quarantine at a Government of Guam Quarantine Facility or approved personal residence or rental lodging.

Individuals permitted to quarantine at their personal residence or rental lodging location must meet criteria as contained in this Guidance document – in these instances, individuals must be tested for Covid-19 and receive a negative test result collected within 5 days of arrival to Guam.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) will accept two types of diagnostic tests which detect the virus – molecular tests, such as RT-PCR tests, which detect the virus genetic material, and antigen tests, which detect specific proteins on the surface of the virus. These tests help to identify whether people are currently infected with the coronavirus. An antibody (serology) test should not be used to diagnose an active coronavirus infection as antibodies can take several days or weeks to develop after infection and may remain in the blood for several more weeks.

In coordination with the Guam International Airport Authority (GIAA), transiting passengers may be asked to remain in a designated section of the airport facility while awaiting connecting flights less than 13 hours from landing time to departure time. Transiting passengers awaiting connecting flights in excess of 13 hours will be quarantined at the Government of Guam Quarantine Facility until they are transported to GIAA to transit off Guam.

All persons are required to fill out a Health Declaration form upon arrival to Guam. Those who are subject to quarantine restrictions are requested to voluntarily comply with the Government of Guam quarantine requirements and indicate their willingness by signing a Voluntary Quarantine Acknowledgement form. Persons who choose not to sign or do not agree to voluntarily comply with quarantine will be subject to Involuntary Quarantine and issued a Directive for Temporary Quarantine. Individuals involuntarily quarantined will also be issued a copy of the 10 GCA Chapter 19 Article 6 and Definitions and notified of their right to legal representation.

Costs associated with the quarantine and/or treatment for persons who are subject to quarantine upon entry into Guam pursuant to Executive Orders 2020-04, 2020-11, 2020-14, 2020-16, 2020-20, 2020-22, and 2020-24 shall be the responsibility of the individual and the individual’s contracted carrier. In addition, all damages to assigned property will be the responsibility of the occupant.

Compliance with voluntary quarantine regardless of location is subject to monitoring, verification, and enforcement. The knowing and intentional failure to follow any part of this order constitutes a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000 or imprisonment of not more than one year or both (10 GCA, Chapter 19, §19604 (c) Cooperation).

This travel guidance does not apply to individuals identified as contacts to persons with COVID-19. Contacts will be subject to quarantine based on Guam Department of Public Health and Social Service contact investigation and quarantine protocols as well as U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines, which may extend the quarantine period beyond 14 days.



