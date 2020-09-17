Guam's latest Covid death count: 30

A 72-year-old man became the 30th Covid19 related death on Guam.

According to the Joint Information Center, the patient died at the Guam Memorial Hospital around 1:37 a.m. (ChST).

The patient had underlying health conditions. He tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival to Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 15 and was transferred to GMH the following day.

"No words can ever heal the pain from losing a loved one, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send his family and friends our condolences and sympathies," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Throughout this pandemic, we have had to do our part to keep each other safe. If we become complacent, if we falter in our resolve, the price of this virus will be higher than we can ever pay."

GBHWC Crisis Hotline Available 24/7

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.