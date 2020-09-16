Covid-19 update

Guam reports 29th Covid death

September 16, 2020

By Pacific Island Times News Staff

 

 

The Joint Information Center today reported Guam’s 29th  Covid-19-related death.

 

The patient,  a 65-year-old woman with  underlying health conditions, passed away  at the Guam Regional Medical City  at approximately 1:31 a.m.  this morning.

 

She was pronounced dead on arrival at the GRMC. She was swabbed upon arrival and her results came back positive.

 

"As one community, we grieve the passing of another person from Covid-19. To her family and loved ones, Jeff, Lt. Gov.  Josh, and I are with you in our thoughts and prayers. Our heartfelt condolences and sympathies go out to you during this awful and incredibly difficult time," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

 

"This virus is affecting us much worse now than it did in the beginning of this pandemic. People are getting sicker, more patients require hospitalization, and we are losing more people each day. We are forced to confront just how serious our situation has become, and we cannot become complacent. We must continue to do what we know works: stay home, social distance, and wear your masks."

 

