47 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

The Joint Information Center today reported 47 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases from 522 samples tested. Of this total, 20 cases were identified through contact tracing and one case reported recent travel from the U.S. and was identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 2,013 officially reported cases of Covid19 with 579 cases in active isolation and 1,406 not in isolation. Of those cases, 1,752 are classified as civilians and 261 are military service members.

As of today, Sept. 16, there have been 29 Covid-19-related fatalities. One Covid-19 case was identified and reported deceased at Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 16.