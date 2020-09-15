27th Covid fatality reported; CDC model projects 64 deaths on Guam by Nov. 1

The Joint Information Center on Tuesday reported Guam’s 27th Covid-19-related fatality at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

The patient, a 45-year-old female and had underlying health conditions, passed away at 3 p.m. today. She was initially admitted to GMH on Aug. 17 and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

"As we mourn the passing of this woman, we must also remember her for the life she lived. To her family, friends, and those who cherished her, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies," said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero."What we are seeing among Covid-19 deaths across the nation are rapid declines in health, sudden deaths, and the inability to be with loved ones in their final moments. Covid-19 has changed the way we mourn—we can't grieve with family, we can't comfort each other, and we can't hold each other. I urge everyone to do what they need to do to prevent any more losses.”

Youyang Gu, one of the models followed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention projected that Guam's coronavirus death toll would would reach 64 by Nov. 1.

To date, there have been a total of 1,927 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 26 deaths, 627 cases in active isolation, and 1,274 not in isolation. Of those cases, 1,670 are classified as civilians and 257 are military service members.





The Department of Public Health and Social Services today authorized the resumption of all constructions projects after reviewing operational plans and inspecting construction facilities to ensure that Covid mitigation measures were in place and the health of the workers were prioritized.

However, the new directive does not apply to construction sites that have to be inspected, the department said.