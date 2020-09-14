Dr. Manglona moves to Veteran Affairs Clinic

Dr. Janna Manglona

The Office of the Governor on Monday confirmed the retirement of Dr. Janna Manglona, medical director and infectious disease control specialist at the Department of Public Health and Social Services, and is moving back to the Veterans Affairs Clinic. Her retirement was effective Sept. 12.

Manglona, a member of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group, said she began the retirement process a year ago to spend more time with her 81-year-old husband, Martin, and 101-year-old father, who however, passed away in October last year.

"With his passing, Martin lost his best friend, only to have our home fall further silent as I my time was diverted to Dengue, then the Mangilao-DPHSS fire, and now Covid -19," Manglona said in a letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "As you may know, Martin is a disabled veteran, command sergeant major (Ret) and former director for Veterans Affairs, and we share a dedication and passion for serving our veterans and will continue with this very important mission."

Notwithstanding her retirement from Gov Guam, Manglona said she plans to continue her community service "through my work with the veterans."

Manglona was a full-time physician for the Department of Veterans Affairs from 1990-2000 and has worked part time for the VA until the present.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued the following statement:

"Dr. Janna Manglona is a public health warrior who has dedicated a decade of her life to the people of Guam. Although she began the process of retirement late last year, she continued to serve because of the unprecedented threat posed by COVID-19. While she is too humble to say it, her career has been marked by courage, candor, and unceasing contribution to those she served.

"I know that Dr. Manglona would also want us to use this time to thank the many men and women of our healthcare community whose silent, but effective service, saves lives and protects those we love.

"On behalf of the people of Guam, I want to thank Dr. Manglona for all that she has done and I wish her well in all her future endeavors."

Acting DPHSS Director Art San Agustin said Manglona was instrumental in many of the department's programs aimed at preventing the spread of infectious diseases on Guam.

"She was dedicated to serving the public health needs of the people of Guam, as evidenced by her career at DPHSS and her efforts to assist veterans with the Department of Veteran Affairs prior to her time here. Dr. Manglona's intuition, sensibility, and integrity are unique qualities that I will miss at the Department, a sentiment the Guam community will surely share."

San Agustin described Manglona as "one of the most hard­ working people I know and our island is truly fortunate to have had Dr. Manglona on our side. We look forward to her continued support as we explore a part-time partnership in the Department's continued efforts to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. We are thankful

for Dr. Manglona's tireless advocacy on behalf of the community's public health and wish her the very best on her next endeavors."