10-year-old boy Guam's 26th Covid fatality

A 10-year-old boy, who had underlying health conditions compounded by Covid-19, died at the U.S. Naval Hospital, becoming Guam's 26th and the youngest coronavirus-related fatality.

The patient died at 10 p.m. Saturday night, according to the Joint Information Center. He tested positive for Covid-19 on September 3, 2020. He is Guam’s youngest Covid-19-related fatality to date.

“As your governor, I have made difficult announcements with each life we lose to Covid-19. With the passing of this 10-year-old boy, this is the hardest one I have had to make. This is news no parent ever wants to receive. He was just a child, with a full life ahead of him," the governor said.

:There is no pain deeper than losing a child. To his family, friends, and everyone who loved and knew him, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “With his passing, we are forced to see the reality that Covid-19 does not spare even the most innocent among us. None of us are immune to this virus, and we need to do whatever it takes to ensure we have no more days of grief.”

To date, there have been a total of 1,891 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 26 deaths, 748 cases in active isolation, and 1,118 not in isolation. Of those cases, 1,642 are classified as civilians and 249 are military service members.



The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has licensed experienced providers available, ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.