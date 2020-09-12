NAVFAC awards Japan-funded contract for military buildup project

The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific awarded a $36 million firm-fixed price contract Sept. 9 to Pacific Rim Constructors Inc., a small business of Dededo for the construction of utilities and site improvements phase II main and commercial gates at Marine Corps Base on Guam.

The contract supports the Defense Policy Review Initiative and is funded by Japan as part of the international agreement between the United States and Japan.

"The contract award is a key milestone for the Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas (OICC MCM) and Camp Blaz as it will provide the main and commercial entrance for the installation and will be

the first line of force protection," said OICC MCM Commanding Officer Capt. Steven Stasick. "It is exciting to see the progress being made on Guam's new Marine Corps Base."

The work to be performed includes, but is not limited to, construction of a main gate and a commercial/tactical vehicle gate to provide installation security for Marine Corps Base Guam and meet Anti-Terrorism Force Protection and unified facilities criteria requirements.

Main gate facilities include an entry canopy with guard booths and pedestals, a gate house, an overwatch enclosure, a utility building, a search area with a canopy, and a visitor control center building with a parking lot for visitor privately owned vehicles (POVs). Commercial gate facilities include a primary canopy with guard booths and pedestals, pull-off POV inspection area, gate house/search office, an overwatch tower, a utility building, and a parking area for security forces.

Work will be performed in Guam and is expected to be completed by March 2023.

