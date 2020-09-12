Two more deaths reported today: 'The daily horror of Covid-19'

The number of Covid-19-related deaths on Guam has gone up to 25, according to the Joint Information Center's updates.

A 91-year-old man with comorbidities that were compounded by Covid-19 died at the Guam Memorial Hospital at 11:59 p.m. Friday. He was admitted to GMH on Aug. 26. He was a known positive case.

“It seems that every day we are reminded of the true horror of Covid-19 as we lose more and more people to this virus. These people had families, friends, and people they loved who continue to mourn for them. To the people he cherished, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our sincerest condolences and sympathies,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said.

The 25th fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City today at approximately 1:38 p.m. today.

The patient was a 58-year-old female with comorbidities. Upon admission to GRMC on Sept. 11, she tested positive for Covid-19.

“It seems our grief has no respite as we lose another soul today to Covid," the governor said. “We are all currently facing challenges due to Covid-19, and one of the most important things we can all do is check in with each other. Reach out to your loved ones, check in on them, and ask how they’re doing. Though this pandemic has forced us to isolate, it does not mean we have to cope with this alone. ”

“This pandemic has changed the way we as a community grieve, and I know it has not been the easiest. If you or someone you love need help, I urge you to call the Crisis Hotline. All of us have given up so much, but you don’t have to go through this alone.”

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has licensed experienced providers available, ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of Covid-19.