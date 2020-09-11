GMH reports Covid death No. 22



The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 22nd Covid-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) this evening at approximately 7:59 p.m. (ChST).

The patient was a 59-year-old man with comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19. He was a known positive case and was admitted to GMH on September 8.

“No amount of words can heal the pain of losing a loved one to this virus, comfort the sadness that engulfs us as we mourn for one of our own, nor express the grief I am overcome with each time I must announce another passing,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guererro. “To his family, friends, and those he cherished, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our deepest condolences and sympathies.”