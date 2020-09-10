Covid-19 update

'No rest from days of sadness;' Guam reports 21st Covid death

September 9, 2020

|

By Pacific Island Times News Staff

 

 

 

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 21st Covid-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 12:07 a.m. Thursday. The patient was a 74-year-old woman with comorbidities that were compounded by Covid-19. She was admitted to GMH on Aug. 25.

 

“It seems we will not get rest from our days of sadness. This morning we lost another soul to COVID-19,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “No words can heal the pain from such a loss, but Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our condolences and sympathies to everyone she loved. To the people of Guam, we must do all we can to keep each other safe. ” 

 

Health officials advised that older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are most at risk for serious complications and death due to SARS-CoV-2/Covid19

 

Serious chronic medical conditions include:

  • Heart disease

  • Diabetes

  • Lung disease

  • Obesity

  • Immunocompromised conditions (e.g. cancer, lupus)

  • Chronic liver disease

  • Chronic renal disease

  • Neurologic or neurodevelopmental condition

  • Current or former smoking

 

Tags:

Covid -19

