'No rest from days of sadness;' Guam reports 21st Covid death

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 21st Covid-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 12:07 a.m. Thursday. The patient was a 74-year-old woman with comorbidities that were compounded by Covid-19. She was admitted to GMH on Aug. 25.

“It seems we will not get rest from our days of sadness. This morning we lost another soul to COVID-19,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “No words can heal the pain from such a loss, but Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our condolences and sympathies to everyone she loved. To the people of Guam, we must do all we can to keep each other safe. ”

Health officials advised that older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are most at risk for serious complications and death due to SARS-CoV-2/Covid19

Serious chronic medical conditions include: