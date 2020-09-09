Military forces preparing for Valiant Shield exercise; thousands of participants to stay in Guam hotels





U.S. military forces are preparing for Valiant Shield 2020, a biennial field training exercise with a focus on integration of joint training among U.S. forces in relation to current operational plans.

"The U.S. military frequently conducts joint training to refine operational proficiency, improve contingency response abilities, and promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Additional details about the exercise will be available at a later date," said Rick Moore, public information officer for the Joint Region Marianas

Service members arriving on Guam in support of Valiant Shield exercise are scheduled to temporarily reside in off-base hotels for the duration of the exercise, according to JRM.

Valiant Shield is one of the U.S. military's largest military exercise, featuring Joint Strike Fighters that involve thousands of participants. About 15,000 personnel participated in Exercise Valiant Shield 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

These service members traveled to Guam via military aircraft and have spent greater than 14 days' restriction of movement in a known Covid-free environment prior to arriving on Guam. In addition, they received negative

Covid-19 tests prior to being permitted to travel.

In support of exercise events, service members will only be permitted to travel between their designated hotel room and their appointed place of military duty on base.

This restriction will be strictly enforced and is for the health and safety of both the local community as well as the service members involved in the exercise.



All government of Guam Pandemic Condition of Readiness and executive order guidelines apply and any service member suspected to be in violation will be investigated and held accountable, if appropriate.



DoD officials coordinated with their government of Guam partners to ensure all safety and Covid-19 procedural compliance measures will be met and maintained during this hotel stay.

The Valiant Shied training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas.

Click here to

subscribe to

our digital

monthly edition