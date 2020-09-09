Guam reports 20th Covid death

The Joint Information Center today reported the 20th Covid-19-related fatality at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

The patient, who was reported to have passed away at noon today, was a 60-year-old female with comorbidities that were compounded by Covid-19. She was admitted to GMH on Aug. 27 after testing positive at Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) that same day.

"Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I join this woman's family and friends in mourning for her loss and in remembrance for the life she lived,” said Gov.Lou Leon Guerrero. “This virus has taken too much too soon. All of us need to do what we can to protect our loved ones and our entire island community. Do what we know works: stay home, wear your masks, and wash your hands. That is how we can end this fight.”

Covid19 test results are reported from multiple labs at varying times of the day. The Joint Information Center will report cumulative COVID-19 test results once a day, unless unavailable.