45 test positive; people with serious chronic conditions at risk for complications

The latest batch of samples tested for Covid-19 yielded 45 newly confirmed cases, 25 of which were identified through contact tracing and four cases reported recent travel from the U.S. and were identified in quarantine.

The government reported the 20th Covid-related death at noon Wednesday.

To date, there have been a total of 1,758 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 20 deaths, 1,042 not in isolation, and 696 cases in active isolation. Of those cases, 1,514 are classified as civilians and 244 are military service members.

Hospitalization went up to 57. The Guam Memorial Hospital has 53 Covid-19 patients, with 13 in ICU. Two are confined at the Guam Regional Medical City and two the Naval Hospital.

The Guam Department of Education confirmed that seven total additional employees tested positive for Covid-19. Two cases were identified at the GDOE Tiyan offices, one from Tamuning Elementary School and four from F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School. All seven were identified through contact tracing efforts.

The GDOE is working closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to conduct contact tracing and close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly by DPHSS. A close contact is an individual who has come in face-to-face contact with a confirmed Covid-19 individual for at least 10 minutes or more and within six feet, or who has had direct contact with infectious secretions of the confirmed Covid-19 individual (e.g. being coughed on).

Public health officials advised older adults and individuals with serious chronic medical conditions that they are most at risk for serious complications and death due to Covid-19. Serious chronic medical conditions include: