Guam's 'days are filled with grief;' 19th Covid death reported

"Too many of our days have been filled with grief," Gov Lou Len Guerrero said today, reporting Guam's 19th Covid-19 related death at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

The patient was a 64-year-old female with comorbidities that were compounded by Covid-19. She died at 2:48 p.m. today.

On Aug. 25, she tested positive for Covid-19 at Guam Regional Medical City and was transferred and admitted to GMH the same day.

" With the passing of another person, a total of 19 individuals have lost their lives and countless people have had to mourn for them,” Leon Guerrero said. “Words are not always enough, but Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I send our condolences and sympathies to her friends and families.”

As of Sept. 8, Guam’s Covid-19 count was 1,671. New numbers were not available as of this writing.

The Customs and Quarantine Agency reported five employees who have tested positive for Covid-19. The employees were assigned to the Port Authority of Guam Customs field office.

The Youyang Gu model followed by Center for Disease Control and Prevention projected 52 death for Guam by Nov.. 1.

The Department of Public Health and Social Service is conducting contact tracing and protocols were put in place for the isolation and quarantine of all those assigned to this office. The office has since been sanitized and disinfected. Officers and administrative support staff have been temporarily reassigned from other sections to ensure continued operations at the port.

On Monday, Sept. 7, the Guam Department of Education confirmed that an employee from Harry S. Truman Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus.

The GDOE is working closely with the DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly by the department.

A close contact is an individual who has come in face-to-face contact with a confirmed Covid-19 individual for at least 10 minutes or more and within six feet, or who has had direct contact with infectious secretions of the confirmed Covid-19 individual (e.g. being coughed on).

Areas of the campus have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting. GDOE employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed.

