Two patients die today; Guam's Covid death toll rises to 18

The Joint Information Center reported two more Covid-19 related deaths today, bringing Guam's death toll to 18.

One died at the Guam Regional Medical City and the other at the Guam Memorial Hospital..

At approximately 8:46 a.m., a 31-year-old female was pronounced dead on arrival at the GRMC. She was a known Covid-19 case and had underlying health issues. She is Guam’s youngest COVID-19 related death to date.

At approximately 10:09 a.m., the second patient, a 65-year-old male passed away. He had comorbidities and was admitted to GMH on September 3 after testing positive for Covid-19.

"This morning I was informed of our 17th and 18th Covid-related deaths. It is never easy losing a member of our community to this virus, and my heart breaks every time I receive these calls. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send their family and friends our condolences and deepest sympathies," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "We cannot afford to lose anymore people in this pandemic. Please do what you need to do to protect yourselves and your loved ones."

To date, there have been a total of 1,671 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 18 deaths, 744 not in isolation, and 912 cases in active isolation. Of those cases, 1,386 are classified as civilians and 233 are military service members.

Covid-19 test results are reported from multiple labs at varying times of the day. The Joint Information Center will report cumulative COVID-19 test results once a day, unless unavailable.

The Guam Public Health Laboratory is closed today in observance of Labor Day. The GPHL will reopen on Tuesday. Physicians are reminded to follow storage requirements by ensuring specimens are refrigerated at 2-8°C.