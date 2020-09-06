Guam reports 16th Covid fatality; CDC projects 52 deaths by Nov. 1





Counting coronavirus-related deaths has become a painful routine for the Guam Memorial Hospital in the past two weeks, with the 16th fatality reported this morning.

According to the Joint Information Center, the patient was a 49-year-old female with comorbidities that were compounded by Covid-19. She was admitted to GMH on Aug. 27 and passed away at 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

If a projection model followed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is accurate, Guam would expect a death toll of 52 by Nov. 1.

“The future is not set in stone: a single policy change or a small change in the assumptions can cause a large impact in how the epidemic progresses,” according to the CDC's Youyang Gu model.

As of Sept. 5, the number of Guam’s reported cases was 1,671, accounting for 1 percent of the island’s population. At least 50 are confined at GMH, with 11 in ICU and 10 on ventilators.

According to CDC’s Youyang Gu model, the number of actual cases on Guam is projected between as low as 2,479 and as high as 10,468.

“In less than a week, we mourned the passing of five individuals to COVID-19. It is with deep sadness that we must announce the passing of a 16th person to this virus. First Gentleman Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies to her family,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “To the people of Guam, we each play a role in fighting this deadly virus. Stay home, wear our masks, and social distance. Let’s protect ourselves and our loved ones and together, we can save lives.”

More details to follow.