Docomo reports first Covid-19 case

Docomo Pacific will pause its operations on Monday to sanitize its facilities on the heels of its first Covid-19 positive case.

"We received the unfortunate news that one of our associates on Guam has tested positive for Covid-19. It has been confirmed that the associate has not been in our Docomo Pacific Guam properties forabout 13 days," said

Nate Taimanglo, chief people officer.

Docomo said it took immediate action "in close coordination with Department of Public Health and Social Services" after being informed of the test result.

"The health and safety of our customers and our associates are our top priority. Our facilities and store locations are constantly sanitized, customer facing team members are equipped with medical grade PPEs, and we adhere to all social distancing requirements. We are hopeful that these measures combined with your diligence when visiting our stores mitigate the risk of contamination," Docomo said in a statement.