52 new Covid-19 cases reported

The Joint Information Center confirmed 52 Covid-19 cases among 629 samples tested Sept. 4 and 5 from two laboratories. The total number of Covid-19 on Guam as Saturday os 1,671, accounting for one percent of the island's population.

The latest results were from the Guam Department of Health and Social Services and the Naval Health Research Center. Results from other laboratories were not available.

The 15th Covid-19 related death was reported Friday night.

A total of 912 cases are in active isolation and 744 are not in isolation.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health’s (DEH) Processing Center Section (PCS), which issues Health Certificates, will continue to be closed effective until further notice. Food Safety Health Certificate Training Courses scheduled after 12:00 p.m. on August 21, 2020 and until PCS reopens, are cancelled. These courses will be rescheduled.

All Health Certificates expiring on July 21, 2020 through September 30, 2020 will remain valid until further notice. Physician’s or Institutions needing to apply or renew their Guam Controlled Substances Registration or establishments needing to renew their Sanitary Permit can call 300-9568 to make arrangements with PCS to process their application.