Stay-at-home order extended through Sept. 11

Today, Governor Lou Leon Guerrero signed Executive Order No. 2020-30, relative to extending the Stay-at-Home order.

Under Executive Order 2020-30, Guam continues to be in Pandemic Condition of Readiness (PCOR) 1, during which the most restrictive conditions are imposed in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

The Stay-at-Home Order first issued in Executive Order No. 2020-28 and extended in Executive Order No. 2020-29, shall be extended and will continue until 12 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2020, unless extended by further order. All persons in Guam are directed to continue to stay at home, subject to limited exceptions such as obtaining food and household necessities, going to and from work at authorized businesses as identified in applicable DPHSS Guidance, seeking medical care, caring for dependents or pets, caring for a vulnerable person in another location, or for individual exercise. Stay-At-Home conditions instituted in Executive Order No. 2020-29 and in applicable DPHSS Guidance shall remain in effect.

To preserve the health and safety of students, their families, school staff, and the public, and to provide continuity of education during the COVID-19 pandemic, pursuant to Section 3317, Article 3, Chapter 3 of Title 10, Guam Code Annotated, all public schools buildings and facilities shall be closed to the public and to most employees, except as permitted below and in applicable DPHSS Guidance. In-person instruction is prohibited.

Elementary and Secondary Schools: Employees whose in-person services are deemed critical by the Guam Department of Education or, for private and charter schools, their respective school administrations, may be permitted on campus for the limited purpose of delivering such necessary in-person services. Instructors may continue providing distance learning services to the extent possible from their homes.

However, both public and private school teachers, on an individual basis, may be permitted to conduct remote instruction from their classrooms, provided that no more than one teacher may use a classroom at any given time, with no additional guests or visitors, there shall be no congregations or social gatherings of any kind between teachers and/or staff, and teachers may not utilize common areas, except as provided in applicable DPHSS Guidance. All meetings of school personnel shall be conducted utilizing either video or teleconferencing means.

Post-Secondary Schools: Employees whose in-person services are deemed critical by their school administrations may be permitted on campus for the limited purpose of delivering such necessary in-person services. Instructors may continue providing distance learning services to the extent possible from their homes.

However, instructors, on an individual basis, may be permitted to conduct their remote instruction from. their classrooms provided that no more than one (1) instructor may use a classroom at any given time, with no additional guests or visitors, there shall be no congregations or social gatherings of any kind between instructors and/or staff, and instructors may not utilize common areas, except as provided in applicable DPHSS Guidance. All meetings of school personnel shall be conducted utilizing either video or teleconferencing means.

As articulated in Executive Order No. 2020-29, the public health emergency continues until September 30, 2020.

Authorization is given for payment of overtime for non-exempt -- and in particular instances, exempt -- Government of Guam employees to work in excess of forty (40) hours per week to mitigate and respond to the effects of COVID-19. The Homeland Security Advisor, in consultation with the Office of Civil Defense Administrator, is authorized to determine the eligibility of overtime expenditures resulting from work performed by government agencies. Approval of the Bureau of Budget Management and Research shall be obtained prior to incurring any overtime or expenses. Failure to obtain prior approval may be grounds for denying reimbursement.

All prior Executive Orders remain in full force and effect except to the extent they conflict with this order.

For the latest information on COVID-19, visit dphss.guam.gov or guamrecovery.com. For inquiries on COVID-19, contact 311 through a local number, or call the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/09/10.