59 news cases; 11 in ICU

The Joint Information Center today reported 59 newly confirmed cases out of .622 samples tested Sept. 3

JIC said 15 cases were identified through contact tracing.



To date, there have been a total of 1,619 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 14 deaths, 744 not in isolation, and 861 cases in active isolation. Of those cases, 1,386 are classified as civilians and 233 are military service members.

Of the 48 in the hospital, 11 are in ICU at the Guam Memorial Hospital. Five are admitted into the Guam Regional Medical City and six at the Naval Hospital.

DPHSS Issues Guidance Memo 2020-37

The Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) issued Guidance Memo 2020-37 relative to business and government operations in accordance with Executive Order No. 2020-30 during the current Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 (PCOR 1), which was declared by Executive Order No. 2020-27.

This memorandum supersedes all previous DPHSS guidance documents that are in effect, in whole or in part, including DPHSS Guidance Memorandum 2020-036, which contradict or conflict with, Executive Order 2020-30 and this document.

A. Definitions as used in this memorandum:

1. “Congregation” shall mean a gathering of more than one person where the

individuals are not members of an Immediate Family Unit or Single Household Unit.

2. “Immediate Family Unit” shall mean individuals who are from the same family

and are related to one another as either parent and child or sibling.

3. “Single Household Unit” shall mean individuals who may or may not be

blood-related, but who reside in that same household.

4. “Critical Government of Guam agencies” shall mean Government of Guam

agencies and departments or its divisions, bureaus, or sections that provide critical services to the health and safety of the community, including critical supporting functions to such agencies and departments and Authorized Businesses and Services, which includes permitting, title searches, and recordation, licensing, treasury, collections, cashiering, procurement, recruitment, utilities, and air and sea port operations.

5. “Authorized Businesses and Services” shall mean:

a. Community testing coordinated, performed, led, or otherwise sanctioned by DPHSS;

b. Healthcare Operations (including medical and dental clinics; pharmacies; excluding elective outpatient medical and dental procedures, treatments, and therapies);

c. Authorized Infrastructure;

d. Distance learning services;

e. Authorized Retail Stores;

f. Authorized Food Establishments;

g. Food cultivation, including farming, livestock, and subsistence and commercial fishing (excludes game fishing and charters);

h. Businesses and registered non-profit organizations that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals;

i. Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services;

j. Gas stations;

k. Automobile, motorcycle, and bicycle supply and repair shops;

l. Construction companies;

m. Hardware stores;

n. Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, builders, contractors, HVAC technicians, landscapers, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and critical operation of residences, critical activities, and critical businesses;

o. Banks, credit unions, and related financial institutions (i.e., establishments providing payroll, accounting, insurance, check-cashing, ATM, and money transfer operations);

p. Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes;

q. Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers;

r. Businesses that primarily supply products needed for people to work from home;

s. Trash and recycling collection, processing, and disposal services;

t. Funeral homes, crematoriums, and cemeteries;

u. Animal shelters;

v. Defense and national security-related operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the U.S. government;

w. Businesses that primarily supply other critical businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate;

x. Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences;

y. Airlines, taxis, and other private transportation providers providing transportation services necessary for critical activities and other purposes;

z. Home-based care for seniors or adults;

aa. Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, and children;

bb. Real estate service by appointment only;

cc. Sale of automobiles and other motorized vehicles by appointment only;

dd. Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities;

ee. Vehicle and moped rental businesses;

ff. Building cleaning and maintenance operations (i.e., janitorial services, landscaping services, and pool maintenance);

gg. Security companies to maintain building access and control and physical security measures;

hh. Armored cash carriers;

ii. Distributors, wholesalers, and providers to critical businesses;

jj. Drive-through service only by Eating and Drinking Establishments;

kk. Curbside Pickup only by Eating and Drinking Establishments;

ll. Eating and Drinking Establishment contracted to provide meals to government-operated quarantine and isolation facilities; and

mm. Business operations of firearms or ammunition products and accessories.

6. “Healthcare Operations” means:

a. Hospitals, clinics, dentists, pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology

companies, other healthcare facilities, healthcare suppliers, home

healthcare services providers, mental health providers, or any related

and/or ancillary healthcare services; and

b. Veterinary care and all healthcare services provided to animals; but

c. Does not include fitness centers, exercise gyms, and similar facilities;

daycare facilities; and therapeutic massage establishments without

physician’s order.

7. “Eating and Drinking Establishments” means businesses, such as restaurants and

other food facilities, that prepare and serve food.

8. “Authorized Infrastructure” means businesses including but not limited to:

a. Airport operations to include all aircraft and passenger activities and support services;

b. Water, wastewater, gas, electrical, oil refining, roads and highway

operations;

c. Public transportation;

d. Solid waste collection and removal;

e. Internet and telecommunications systems (including the provision of

essential global, national, and local infrastructure for computing services,

business infrastructure, communications and web-based services); and

f. Hotels and places of accommodation.

9. “Authorized Items” mea

...