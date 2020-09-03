47 new Covid positive cases; 45 in hospital

Forty-seven cases were reported to the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Of the 47 newly reported cases, 20 cases were identified through contact tracing and one case reported recent travel from the United States and was identified in quarantine. Eighty-five cases were reported released from isolation.

To date, there have been a total of 1,494 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 13 deaths, 653 not in isolation, 828 cases in active isolation and 45 are hospitalized. Of those cases, 1,271 are classified as civilians and 223 are military service members.