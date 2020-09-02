The Pacific

Palau to receive $10.2M in FAA grant for airport expansion

September 2, 2020

By Pacific Island Times News Staff

 

 

Palau will receive $10.2 million in infrastructure grants for airport expansion, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announces Wednesday.

 

The fund for Palau's airport expansion is part of the $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

 

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from Covid-19,”  Chao said.

 

Palau's airport modernization project was initiated three years ago at the height of tourism. Prior to Covid-19 outbreak, Palau saw an increased air traffic to the nation.

 

 

The Department is awarding three grants totaling $10.2 million to Babelthuap/Koror Airport for runway safety area improvements, pavement sealing, and conducting an aeronautical study for a satellite-based approach.

 

“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

 

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s Airports during the Covid-19 public health emergency.

 

 

