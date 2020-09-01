3 more die of Covid in one day, 52 new cases, 43 in hospital: Latest tally 1,447

(Updated)

Three more people died of Covid-19, bringing to 13 the coronavirus death toll on Guam. The Joint Information Center later reported 52 new cases, with 43 now in the hospital.

"To date, there have been a total of 1,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 13 deaths, 568 not in isolation, and 866 cases in active isolation. Of those cases, 1,228 are classified as civilians and 219 are military service members," according to JIC.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said a 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead on arrival at Guam Memorial Hospital after midnight Tuesday morning.

"Following proper protocol, all persons presenting to the ER are tested for Covid-19. Her test returned positive, the governor said.

And at around 8:30 a.m., a 36-year-old woman, became the second death today. '

"She was admitted to GMH for reasons unrelated to Covid; however, following protocol, she was swabbed and her results came back positive," the governor said.

The local government was informed by from US Naval Hospital Guam regarding the passing of a 74-year-old man just after 9 am.

"To those they loved, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our deepest sympathies and condolences," the governor said. "I ask that you all please join me as we share a moment of silence with their family and friends to not only mourn their passing but to also remember them for the lives they lived."

"To the people of Guam, we have had too many days filled with grief and too many lives lost. 13 people have succumbed to this virus. Contrary to what some have said, not all of them were elderly—two of them were in their thirties, with their lives ahead of them," the governor said.

According to the Joint Information Center, the Guam Department of Education (GDOE) confirmed that two additional employees tested positive for Covid19. The cases were identified at the GDOE headquarters in Tiyan. Both cases were identified through contact tracing.

At the Port of Guam Authority, general manager Rory Respicio said all port employees who tested for COVID-19 on Saturday and Monday are negative for Covid-19

. “I want to thank the employees who went and took the test because they understand how important it is for us to stay safe and fully operational at the Port Authority of Guam. I also appreciate the Port Contact Tracing Team efforts being conducted by our Human Resources Division in coordination with Marketing and Safety and in consultation with DPHSS. Stay safe everybody," Respicio said.

"In total, the Port Contact Tracing Team has been able to identify 290 cases of close contact exposure with five port employees who have tested positive for Covid-19 and have coordinated testing for all exposures. All five Port employees remain in isolation and are all expected to be released from isolation in a few days. Nearly all of the positive cases have been identified through contact tracing efforts," he added.

