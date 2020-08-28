NEX Guam adjust hours due to Covid exposure





The Navy Exchange (NEX) Guam announced its adjusted hours of operation effective Saturday, Aug. 29, due to Covid-19 exposure.



In the past week, seven NEX Guam employees tested positive for Covid-19. Contact tracing indicates they were not exposed via fellow employees and NEX customers have not been identified as close contacts.

Employees will not be permitted to return to work until cleared by medical providers. Areas of the NEX have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting and will be off limits to personnel until those processes are complete.



Store hours for the NEX Main Store and the NEX II Home Center will be modified until further notice to allow staff additional time each day to disinfect, deep clean, and restock store shelves to ensure the health and

safety of all customers. Both stores will open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



"As Covid-19 continues to impact our community, our NEX Guam family has not gone unaffected," said NEX General Manager Lisa Ballejo. "NEX Guam works hard daily to protect the health and safety of our employees and our customers. I have faith in our strong sanitization program, plexiglass shields, social distancing, and employee and vendor mask program. We have developed direct and targeted communication to keep employees informed on best practices while at work and outside of work, in addition to the requirements set forth by the installation commander."

NBG is currently in Health Protection Condition Charlie. Navy officials urge NBG personnel and patrons to follow all mitigation measures and current mandates set forth as part of an aggressive campaign to prevent the community spread of Covid-19.

Effective Monday, Aug. 31, the NBG's main base front gate traffic pattern will change during the morning hours. There will be three inbound lanes and 1 outbound lane at the front gate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m.-8 a.m. The back gate will remain open for inbound traffic only Monday through Friday from 6 a.m.-8:30 a.m.



In recent months, NEX stores have increased the frequency of cleaning and the deployment of antibacterial hand sanitizers. Additionally, the NEX has already implemented mandatory pre-screening measures to include hand-washing stations and several wellness questions, prior to entering the store.



As part of HPCON C measures, NEX has also closed off non-essential areas in the store to include the beauty and barber shop, fine jewelry, flower shop, and fitting rooms.



"At NBG, we're committed to helping the families and communities we serve and the employees we work with," said Capt. Hans Sholley, NBG acting commanding officer.

"We've taken a number of steps throughout all of our installation services in support of our team and patrons with increased safety measures and operational changes. While the emergence of Covid-19 is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing - we'll continue to do all we can to help navigate these uncertain times and help slow the spread of the virus by working together. We ask everyone to continue to do their part."

