136 new Covid cases reported; Guam's new total is 1,120

The Joint Information Center reported 136 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases Wednesday. Of the 136 newly confirmed cases, 37 cases were identified through contact tracing and nine cases reported recent travel from the U.S. and were identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 1,120 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with nine deaths, 435 not in isolation, and 676 cases in active isolation. Of those cases, 949 are classified as civilians and 171 are military service members.

The Port Authority of Guam (PAG) was notified on Aug. 25 that one additional PAG employee tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the agency’s total to four Covid-19 cases. The newly confirmed case has no reported connection to any of the three previously reported PAG cases.

Read related story

Guam reports two more Covid-related deaths

Contact tracing efforts for the previous three cases reported has been completed. The Port has been working closely with DPHSS to coordinate testing of all employees identified by immediate contact tracing efforts. As of this morning, a total of 129 PAG employees have been tested.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Guam Department of Education has confirmed a Covid-19 case was identified at John F. Kennedy High School, one at Okkodo High School, and two were identified at the GDOE headquarters in Tiyan.

On Wednesday,, the GDOE confirmed that four additional employees tested positive for COVID-19. Three of the four were identified through contact tracing. The contact tracing effort is ongoing and close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly by DPHSS.

Areas of the school campuses and GDOE district office have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting. Under the current executive order, GDOE employees are teleworking and will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed.