China hands over bridge project to Pohnpei



Palikir, Pohnpei— China has officially handed over to Pohnpei State the recently completed Kahmar Bridge, a crucial artery in the state’s municipality of Nett.

“This bridge will become a symbol of our healthy Great Friendship between our two peoples,” Federated States of Micronesia Vice President Yosiwo George said in his remarks during the Aug. 20 handover ceremony. “This bridge will not only connect our governments and improve access to the inlands of Nett, but will also contribute to the economic and social development of Nett, Pohnpei more broadly, and the Great Friendship between the FSM and China.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kahmar Bridge is 56 meters long (~184 feet) and 10 meters wide (~33 feet), and represents approximately $3.2 million in assistance, the FSM Information Service said.

Originally signed in a Technical and Economic Cooperation Agreement in 2015, construction began on the bridge on June 26, 2019. While formal completion of the Bridge had occurred some months ago, the official opening ceremony was delayed due to requirements for proper vetting and inspection, which occurred electronically due to the unique situation imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project was implemented by the China Railway 14th Bureau.

George thanked Chinese Ambassador Huang Zheng for China's monetary aid and medical supplies assistance toward FSM's Covid-19 relief efforts.”





