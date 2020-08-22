USS Ronald Reagan pulls into Guam

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) pulled into U.S. Naval Base Guam for a Safe Haven Liberty port visit Aug. 22.



The visit is the fifth of its kind, enhancing liberty options for 7th Fleet ships conducting COVID mitigations. U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) along with USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) pulled into Guam for safe haven liberty port visits in early June.

The Nimitz Carrier Strike group, consisting of aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), and guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), pulled into Guam for a safe haven liberty port visit June 24. Most recently, the guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) pulled into Guam at the end of July.



During Ronald Reagan's liberty, sailors have access to specific designated areas on the pier and a secured beach on base. This type of liberty allows for quality of life port visits, boosting crew morale, readiness and

effectiveness, while mitigating the risk of contracting Covid-19.



"With the creation of Safe Haven Liberty in Guam, the crew has the opportunity to enjoy some well-deserved rest and recreation," said Command Master Chief Chris King, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). "The hardworking and

dedicated sailors on board Ronald Reagan have performed at unmatched levels over the past several months to ensure readiness and forward presence in the Indo-Pacific region."



Sailors will have the opportunity to unwind and enjoy food and beverages along with Wi-Fi installed on the pier, where personnel can use their phones and laptops. A section of the beach will be designated as a safe zone.

With the exception of a few mandatory personnel to ensure the ship's safe arrival, there will be no interaction with any personnel outside the designated liberty areas. For the docking process, all Covid mitigations

will be in place to include social distancing, masks, gloves, and minimal interactions.



Upon completion of Sea Trials in May 2020, Reagan returned to Yokosuka, embarked remaining crew completing Restriction of Movement Sequestration (ROM-S), and deployed June 8. Since the ship's Yokosuka departure, USS

Ronald Reagan continues to operate in the Indo-Pacific region alongside allies and partners to demonstrate the United States' commitment to defense agreements, as well as to provide security and stability in support of a

free and open Indo-Pacific region. No Covid-19 cases at-sea have been identified at this time.

