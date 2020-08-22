Guam reports 7th Covid death

A 34-year-old man with pre-existing condition became the seventh Covid-19 related death on Guam.

The Joint Information Center said the man died at the Guam Memorial Hospital at 7:03 p.m. Friday.

The man, who was on a ventilator for more than three weeks, previously traveled to Guam from Hawaii. He was was Guam’s youngest Covid-19 related fatality to date.

This was the second death in two days.

“To this young man’s family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies. COVID-19 has already taken so much from us in such a short period of time. Tonight, tell your family you love them and reach out to those close to your heart,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “As we mourn every life we have lost to this virus, our fight will continue.”

To date, there have been a total of 767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 7 deaths, 394 not in isolation, and 366 cases in active isolation. Of those cases, 634 are classified as civilians and 133 are military service members.