Shelter-in-place directive takes effect today

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero today issued a new executive order mandating Guam residents to stay home as part of the expanded restrictions prompted by a large wave of new Covid-19 infections on island.

The stay-at-home order took effect at noon today and will run through Aug. 28. Other restrictions include the previously mandated ban on social gathering and social isolation.

The directive is "subject to limited exceptions such as obtaining food and household necessities, going to and from work at critical businesses, as identified in applicable DPHSS Guidance, seeking medical care, caring for dependents or pets, or caring for a vulnerable person in another location."

The government of Guam continues to operate "but without public access" and no customer service functions.

All businesses other than those designated as "critical businesses" are ordered to close temporarily.

Exempted from the closure order are business engaged i health care operations, including home health workers; operation of public transportation and utilities; grocery stores, farmers' markets, drive-through and curbside food sales at restaurants, food delivery, food banks, convenience stores; businesses and non-profit organizations



"Of course my level of concern about our economy is extremely high and we'll do anything so we can rebuild it again, but I still want to let people know that goods and services will still be available," the governor said at Thursday's press conference.

Those finding themselves unemployed or furloughed are given a faint hope in possible collaboration with FEMA over the next few weeks.

"As far as the Lost Cause compensation program and I'm made aware that the disaster relief fund will be given upfront; meaning the 75 percent will be loaded up through the department of labor," the governor sad. The remaining 25 percent or roughly 22,000 individuals will rely on pre-existing funds from the government and community. Leon Guererro urged residents to apply for this program.

As of Aug. 20, there have been a total of 704 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 6 deaths, 381 not in isolation, and 317 cases in active isolation. Of those cases, 578 are classified as civilians and 126 are military service members.

