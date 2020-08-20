Navy, AAFB declare Health Protection Condition C

Due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases on Guam, Joint Region Marianas, Andersen Air Force Base and Naval Base Guam (NBG) are transitioning to Health Protection Condition C effective immediately, the Joint Region Marianas announced Thursday.

To date, there have been a total of 704 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 6 deaths, 381 not in isolation, and 317 cases in active isolation. Of those cases, 578 are classified as civilians and 126 are military service members.

"DoD leadership and public health professionals continue to examine data on the prevalence of COVID-19 to make risk-based decisions on the measures needed to protect the health of service members, civilians and families, to prevent the further spread of the virus, and to preserve warfighting readiness," JRM said.



JRM said there are no changes to installation access for eligible persons at this time. However, AAFB and NBG may institute changes to individual base amenities as required to maintain mission readiness.



Capt. Jeffrey Grimes, NBG Commanding Officer, urged Naval employees and patrons to follow all mitigation measures and current mandates set forth as part of an aggressive campaign to prevent the community spread of Covid-19.



“These actions are necessary given the rise in cases we are seeing throughout the community, both on and off Naval Base Guam,” Grimes said. “We will continue to assess the risks based upon the case trends for COVID-19. I implore all those who live and work on base to do their part to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.”



