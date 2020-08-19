Politics

Democrats kick off national convention

August 18, 2020

By Pacific Island ties News Staff

 

The Democratic National Convention commenced on Aug .18  virtually with thousands watching from the safety of their homes around the United States and from Guam. The convention brought delegates and observers together to listen to invigorating speeches and urgings to heal, stay hopeful and healthy.  

 

Speakers included Sen. Bernie Sanders and former first Lady Michelle Obama. There were surprising presentations from lifelong Republicans who say they will vote for Joe Biden this year including a plea from former Ohio Governor John Kasich.  

 

 New York Gov. Andrew  talked about the current administration’s lack of empathy and action for the people of New York who suffered the first outbreak of the virus several months ago. 

 

The late congressman John Lewis, in a previous democratic convention was heard in the event’s opening with a speech saying, “Brothers and sisters, do you want to go back or do you want to keep America moving forward?” Michelle Obama ended the convention noting that this election will “reveal who we are” suggesting that the country think deeply about this coming election. 

 

The convention continues today at 11 a.m. Guam time with  democratic leaders President Bill Clinton and Jill Biden. 

 

Sarah Thomas-Nededog, Democratic Party of Guam chair, said  the first day of the convention was exhilarating and encouraging although delegates did not travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nededog said she was especially impressed with the way in which the democrats were able to bring great diversity of people together supporting  Biden.  

 

Clifford Guzman, Guam delegate noted the diversity of the democratic tent with testimonials from democrats, republicans and independents united for a change in national leadership.  

 

A pre-convention event was kicked off by the democrats who lead the Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Organization in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  Milwaukee was the site for the Democratic National Convention that was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 

The Guam Delegation includes: 

 

Gov. Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero, delegation chair 

Sarah Thomas Nededog, state party chair 

Jon Junior Calvo, state party vice-chair 

Former Senator Rory J. Respicio, national committeeman and platform committee member 

Taling M. Taitano, national committeewoman 

Congressman Michael F.Q. San Nicolas 

Speaker Tina Rose Muña-Barnes,  Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee, Catherine “Cathy” SN Flores, Michael D.  Weakley,  and Clifford Guzman, all Biden delegates

Rikki Orsini, Bernie Sanders Delegate and credentials committee member 

Julian Janssen, Sanders Delegate 

 

Additional Roles: 

James P. Servino, Page 

Former Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo, Rules Committee Member 

Beverly Ann L. Borja (Biden Alternate)

Antonio “Tony” Azios (Sanders Alternate)

