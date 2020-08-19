Castro tests positive for Covid-19

Wil Castro

Sen. Wil Castro has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the third elected public official who is infected by the coronavirus which continues to spread widely on Guam.

Castro, the Republican Party's candidate for the delegate seat, suspected he was exposed to the virus at the legislature, where an employee was reported to have tested positive for Covid-19. The legislature temporarily closed the Congress Building on Aug. 12.

"On Friday evening, I started to experience two symptoms of the virus, namely, fever and body aches. I immediately self-isolated as a precaution," Castro said in a statement.

On Aug. 18, Castro said he tested at the DPHSS Northern Regional Clinic in Dededo and was informed of the result later that afternoon.

"As of the time of this release I am no longer experiencing symptoms of the virus. I am in good health but remain in isolation at home," Castro said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio are also currently in isolation after being tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The Governor's Office in Adelup has since been shut down temporarily.

As of Tuesday, Guam had a total of 558 Covid positive cases. The island has been placed back under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1. At least four public schools and one private school have had employees infected with Covid-19.

Castro said his office is temporarily closed effective Aug. 17 until Aug. 28, but his staff continues to take calls and work remotely.

"The public will be informed of any changes to this telework schedule as we progress I am complying with all contact tracing requirements to mitigate any risk of spreading the virus," he said.

"I humbly encourage everyone to participate in the testing being provided at no out of pocket cost to local residents, to wash your hands, wear your mask and practice social distancing. We must implement these necessary safety precautions to keep our loved ones and our community safe."

