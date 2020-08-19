22 new Covid cases reported on Guam

Twenty two individuals on Guam were confirmed Covid-19 positive today out of 524 samples tested, according to the Joint Information Center.

To date, there have been a total of 599 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 363 not in isolation, and 231 cases in active isolation. Of those cases, 525 are classified as civilians and 74 are military service members.

JIC also reported that two more police officers had tested positive for coronavirus.

The officers, who are currently in home isolation, are assigned to GPD’s specialized unit and GPD’s Administrative Services Bureau, with each officer having minimal contact to the greater community.

GPD is working alongside the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) with ongoing contact tracing. All GPD personnel who have been identified as close contact with the two officers reported on Tuesday, August 18 and the two additional reported today, are in home quarantine and await Covid-19 test results. GPD is undergoing deep cleansing and sanitizing of all offices and the respective sections in assuring the health and safety of all GPD personnel.

In compliance with Executive Order 2020-27 declaring Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, the GPD’s Administrative Services Bureau, which consists of Recreational and Boating Safety, Records and ID Section and the Armory will be suspending operations and services to the community.

ADVERTISEMENT