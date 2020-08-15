Transfer of FSM's Hantru 1 fiber optic cable proposed

Palikir, Pohnpei— Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo has submitted a bill to FSM Congress, proposing the transfer of ownership of the HANTRU-1 fiber optic cable’s Pohnpei spur to the FSM Telecommunications Cable Corp.

The bill, submitted on Aug. 12, would advance the development of an open telecommunications market by better reflecting the different roles of FSMT Cable, as a non-profit wholesaler providing access to fiber optic infrastructure, and as a for-profit retailer of telecom services.

The FSM Telecom Act 2014 Amendment allowed for the establishment of FSMT Cable, which is responsible for installing and maintaining the fiber optic network connecting the FSM to the World. Additionally, the Act allowed for the establishment of the Telecommunications Regulation Authority (TRA), which serves as the sector’s regulator.

While FSMT Cable presently has ownership of the fiber optic cable spur connecting Yap and Guam, and the cable from Chuuk to Pohnpei, the organization does not yet have ownership of the HANTRU-1 cable spur connecting Pohnpei to Guam. A “spur” is an extension from land to an international cable.

The lack of direct ownership of the HANTRU-1 Pohnpei spur on behalf of FSMT Cable has direct implications on the implementation of the $35 million Digital FSM project with the World Bank, which will connect fiber optic access to homes, hospitals and schools in all FSM states.

The Digital FSM project is primarily funded by the World Bank.

The current status of HANTRU 1 will also affect the development of the East Micronesia Cable, which is intended to connect Kiribati to Pohnpei with a spur to Kosrae and a spur to the Nauru, thus connecting all of the FSM states and its neighbors to the world at large.

Through a January 2019 agreement called an Indefeasible Rights of Use deed, the FSM national government, FSMT Cable and FSMTC agreed that FSMTC would retain ownership of the HANTRU-1 Pohnpei spur but FSMT Cable would retain usage rights.

The agreement is increasingly challenged by various stakeholders internally, and increasingly recognized by the World Bank as a potential setback. Thus, the Panuelo-George administration has taken the view that transferring legal ownership of the HANTRU-1 Pohnpei spur to FSMT Cable is required for Kosrae to eventually receive improved internet infrastructure via the EMC.

According to the Office of the President, transferring ownership, and other rights, and liabilities of the Pohnpei spur to FSMT Cable would benefit FSMTC by removing significant amounts of its current debt and responsibilities.

By emancipating FSMTC from these financial duties, the corporation would be freer to scale up retail services for the FSM citizens.

The Office of the President said the FSM government does not intend to cause harm to FSMTC, but rather to allow the corporation to adjust to the new norm of a liberalized marketplace in a more expeditious manner.

“The refusal to act in accordance with the terms of the IRU Deed undermines the telecommunications sector, and puts at risk the [EMC] project which will provide a cable connection to Kosrae,” Panuelo wrote in a letter to Speaker Wesley W. Simina. “It also undermines the development of a free and open competitive and customer-oriented telecommunications market, and ongoing World Bank grants for the fiber to the home project.”

Panuelo said the proposal to transfer spur ownership and other rights and liabilities is consistent with the original intention to have the FSMT Cable hold the submarine cable interests of the FSM, and be responsible for the development of a modern fiber network.

Click here to

subscribe to

our digital

monthly edition