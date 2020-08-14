Back to square one: Restrictions reinstated

More than a month since Guam’s economy reopened, the island is back where it started when the first three Covid-19 positive cases were reported in March.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday placed the island back on Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 beginning midnight Saturday, Aug. 15. All non-essential businesses and all public gatherings are prohibited for two weeks. All schools will hold distance-learning classes and all parks will be closed except for fitness activities.

“As numbers start coming down, we will revisit the decision,” Leon Guerrero said at Friday’s press conference,

The decision was prompted by a new wave of Covid-19 infections, which has also hit the governor and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio.

But if the numbers continue their current trend, the governor said, PCOR-1 may have to stay. “It’s unfortunate, but that’s where we’re at,” Leon Guerrero said.

Public Health Director Art San Agustin noted that Guam had seen 121 new cases during the first two weeks of August. More positive cases are expected as public testing expands further.

Among the essential businesses that will remain open include grocery stores, Home Depot, Kmart, curbside farmer’s market, pharmacies, banks, credit unions, and gas stations. Dine-in services at restaurants are closed, take-out orders will be allowed. The construction industry will also remain open.

The governor's office said the list will be released later.

Tenorio said the severity of the situation called for a quick radical action instead of taking a slow piecemeal approach.

Guam saw 90 new cases in the past week alone, the governor said. “These are numbers not seen in the beginning of the pandemic and the increase is alarming and a cause for concern,” she said. “Many of these cases were in social gatherings, bars, funerals, and the beaches. People were not wearing masks and practicing social distance.”

Mre details to follow