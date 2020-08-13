NAVFAC Pacific awards $44M contract to Black Construction

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $44 million firm-fixed-price task order under a multiple award construction contract to Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV, of Barrigada, Guam Aug. 7 for the design and construction of explosive ordnance compound facilities at Naval Base Guam.

"This project constructs permanent facilities to support Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit FIVE (EODMU-5) by providing adequate operational, maintenance, storage spaces, and infrastructure to support their training and mission readiness," said U.S. Naval Base Commanding Officer, Capt. Jeffrey Grimes. "EODMU-5 is strategically located on Guam so they can quickly deploy to support Seventh Fleet operations. In addition, they support the local community by responding to UXOs. This project goes hand-in-hand with our mission here at U.S. Naval Base Guam."

The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of a consolidated operations facility, maintenance facility, armory, and multipurpose/training facility.

Work will be performed in Apra Harbor, Guam with an expected completion date of December 2022.