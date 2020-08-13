Military

NAVFAC Pacific awards $44M contract to Black Construction

August 13, 2020

|

By Pacific Island Times News Staff

 

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $44 million firm-fixed-price task order under a multiple award construction contract to Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV, of Barrigada, Guam Aug. 7 for the design and construction of explosive ordnance compound facilities at Naval Base Guam.

 

"This project constructs permanent facilities to support Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit FIVE (EODMU-5) by providing adequate operational, maintenance, storage spaces, and infrastructure to support their training and mission readiness," said U.S. Naval Base Commanding Officer, Capt. Jeffrey Grimes. "EODMU-5 is strategically located on Guam so they can quickly deploy to support Seventh Fleet operations.  In addition, they support the local community by responding to UXOs. This project goes hand-in-hand with our mission here at U.S. Naval Base Guam."

 

The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of a consolidated operations facility, maintenance facility, armory, and multipurpose/training facility. 

 

Work will be performed in Apra Harbor, Guam with an expected completion date of December 2022. 

 

Tags:

Black Constrcution

NAVFAC Pacific

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Please reload

Pacific Island Times

Guam-CNMI-Palau

Location:Tumon Sands Plaza

1082 Pale San Vitores Rd.  Tumon Guam 96913

Mailing address: PO Box 11647

           Tamuning GU 96931

Telehone: (671) 3004210/(671) 929 - 4210

Email: pacificislandtimes@gmail.com

© 2023 by "This Just In". Proudly created with Wix.com