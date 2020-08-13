Lt. Gov. Tenorio tests positive

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio announced Wednesday night he tested positive for Covid-19.

He issued the following statement:

"After receiving the negative test result and following the Department of Public Health and Social Services protocol, I continued to monitor myself for symptoms, wore a face mask, and practiced social distancing.

"However, this afternoon, I began to exhibit mild symptoms, including a slight fever, chills, and a cough, and felt it was necessary to test again. Tonight, I received a positive result. Despite exhibiting moderate symptoms of the virus, I remain in good health. I will continue my isolation pending clearance from my health care provider.

"Once we were informed of Governor Leon Guerrero’s status, all in person meetings were canceled immediately, and most operations were shifted online.

"These operations will continue uninterrupted. Contact tracing is ongoing, and testing is underway for staff identified as close contacts.To the people of Guam, we stay the course. We maintain our COVID-19 response—steadfast as ever.

"Governor Leon Guerrero’s condition has been improving daily, and government operations continue with all the safety measures in place. Tomorrow, we will take a series of steps to redouble our effort against COVID-19 and keep Guam safe. We must practice caution.

"Wear your face mask around those outside of your household. Practice good hygiene. Maintain a social distance of at least six feet. The best course of action is to act as if you are infected with the virus. While Governor Leon Guerrero and I will get through this, more importantly the people of Guam will too."