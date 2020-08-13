DZSP21 awarded 8-year contract for base operations

DZSP 21 LLC, Marlton, New Jersey, is awarded a $48.58 million cost-plus-award-fee contract for base operating support services at Joint Region Marianas, according to the Department of Defense.

The maximum dollar value, including the mobilization, base period, six 12-month option periods, nine-month full performance, three-month demobilization and a six-month services extension period, is $545.3 million.

The work to be performed provides for facility support and base operating support for the following services: management and administration, port operations, facilities management, facilities investment, utilities management, electrical, wastewater, steam, water and base support vehicles and equipment.

DZSP 21 had been holding a bridge contract last year, pending resolution of protest against the initial selection of Federal Flour Solutions.

Work will be performed at various locations on the island of Guam and is expected to be completed by April 2028.

Fiscal 2020 working capital funds (WCF) (Defense); fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (O&M) (Navy (N), Defense); fiscal 2020 family housing O&M, N; fiscal 2020 O&M (Army National Guard); fiscal 2020 Defense Health Program funds; fiscal 2020 General Fund (formerly Navy WCF); fiscal 2020 Defense Commissary Agency; and fiscal 2020 Medical Facilities (Veterans Affairs) contract funds in the amount of $48,586,983, of which $8,975,667 will be obligated on this award and all will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

