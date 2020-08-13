92 passengers from Honolulu placed in quarantine

The Guam International Airport Authority (GIAA) received notice from the Department of Defense (DoD) that a service member arriving on a civilian flight from Honolulu Wednesday evening had tested positive for Covid-19.

The confirmed case will be reflected in Guam’s overall Covid-19 case count once the DPHSS Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Program and Office of Epidemiology and Research has been officially notified.

Out of an abundance of caution, Governor Lou Leon Guerrero, in consultation with DPHSS, has required that all ninety-two (92) passengers on the affected flight be quarantined at a Government of Guam or DoD designated facility until further notice. The same quarantine requirement will apply to passengers in possession of a negative Covid-19 test result prior to arrival.

Testing for Covid-19 of all passengers from the affected Honolulu flight will be scheduled.

To date, as officially reported to the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS), there have been a total of 449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 341 released from isolation, and 103 active cases. Of those cases, 398 are classified as civilians and 51 are military service members.