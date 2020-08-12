37 new Covid cases in three days; Guam remains in PCOR3

The Covid-19 tally on Guam continues to mount with 15 new positive cases reported today, Aug. 12, bringing the total to 449.

Of the 15 cases, four were identified through contact tracing, two reported recent travel from the mainland U.S. and were identified in a quarantine facility.

Another large group, consisting of 16 positive cases, was detected on Tuesday. A total of 37 new cases have been detected since Monday.

There are 103 active cases while 341 have been released from isolation. There are 398 infected civilians, while the number of Covid-19 positive in the military has increased to 51.

A steakhouse in Tumon began contacting its customers yesterday after one of its wait staff tested positive.

"This is something that we have expected because we have a very robust contact-tracing team, we have a very robust investigating team and what it does is when they identify a positive and identify those in close contact of that positive, they isolate them and take them out of exposure and follow through with them," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a video message.

"Additionally, our testing capacity remains good and we continue the course of working and fighting this coronavirus," she added.

The governor, who is currently in isolation, released her video message one day after disclosing that she tested positive for Covid-19.

"The couple of days have n miserable and it’s been pretty scary because I did not know what the course of this virus would be. Potentially I would have been hospitalized and in severe illness. Fortunately, this course has taken to its mildness," the governor said. "I am now much better ad started teleworking as your governor."

Despite the the climbing Covid-19 number, the governor said Guam will remain in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 and will assess the situation in the next two weeks.

"What we are seeing in positive cases is what I think has happened two weeks ago -- that its traces go back to funerals and bars," Leon Guerrero said. "With the restrictions and closing the bars and putting more stringent requirements on funerals, I am confident we will see the numbers go down."

