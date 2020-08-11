Guam reports 16 new cases; new total 434

Guam has reported 16 new Covid-19 positive cases, bringing Guam's total to 434.

This is the largest number in one group since Guam moved to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3.

Of the 16 cases, seven cases were identified through contact tracing and four cases had recent travel and were identified in a quarantine facility, according to the Joint Information Center.

To date, there have been a total of 434 confirmed cases with five deaths, 325 released from isolation, and 104 active cases. Of those cases, 384 are classified as civilians and 50 are military service members.

The government advises those experiencing covid-19-like symptoms to call the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline or call 311.

Numbers to call

(671) 480-7859

(671) 480-6760/3

(671) 480-7883

(671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)



"The Joint Information Center is aware of caller reports that the medical triage hotline numbers have alerts that the voicemail box is full. Although the voicemail is full for the phone lines, the lines remain operational. The medical triage hotline team logs all missed calls, and callers who are not immediately serviced can expect a return call from a medical triage nurse," JIC said.