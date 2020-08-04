Docomo completes network installation at The Tsubaki Tower

D

ocomo Pacific completes network installation at The Tsubaki Tower in time for soft-opening.

In August 2019, Docomo Pacific was honored when selected by PHR Ken Micronesia to be the official telecommunications service provider for The Tsubaki Tower. Although our teams have installed services in other hotels on island, this was the first time we were involved in designing the network in tandem with the hotel’s build-out.

The Tsubaki Tower project involved a concerted effort from cross-functional teams who worked persistently, despite unforeseen delays and the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The project was delivered in time for the property’s soft-opening.

"We take immense pride in facilitating the delivery of excellent products and services. Naturally, we were very happy to collaborate with the Tsubaki Tower’s team to enhance their customer’s experience through world-class technology. From our procurement team getting specialized equipment from Japan, to our Field team who worked alongside Tsubaki’s construction teams, we attribute the project’s success to their excellent teamwork. Together, we work better! We congratulate the Tsubaki Tower team and wish them much success,” said Marilyn Borja, executive vice president for Enterprise Business Unit at Docomo.

The Tsubaki Tower’s soft opening took place on July 1. The 27-storied hotel has 340 rooms, each equipped with 60 inch smart TVs. Through our partnership with MVI Systems, customers will experience an IPTV-based entertainment solution offering high quality entertainment and the following features:

1. Check-in/Check-out

2. Room Changes

3. Airplay (connecting your smartphone to TV)

4. eConcierge

We have also installed a DAS system, which allows DOCOMO PACIFIC customers to have increased cellular coverage throughout the hotel.

