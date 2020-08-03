Guam has nine new Covid-19 cases

The Joint Information Center reported nine new Covid-19 positive cases on Monday.

Out of the nine newly confirmed cases, one tested positive at the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Three cases tested positive at Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH).

Three cases tested positive at Diagnostic Laboratory Services (DLS). One case tested positive at Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC). One case tested positive in Indiana. Of the nine newly confirmed cases, four cases had recent travel to the US Mainland.

To date, there have been a total of 368 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with five deaths, 305 released from isolation, and 58 active cases. Of those cases, 319 are classified as civilians and 49 are military service members.